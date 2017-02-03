Several road closures to start next week in Union Township

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Crews need to reestablish the access of Aicholtz Road back to Mt. Carmel-Tabasco Road and Eastgate Boulevard in the Union Township area, leading to more road closures over the next few months.

Starting on Monday, February 6, there are several road closures scheduled, the closures will continue through the end of April.

Crews will permanently close, the access from Old State Route 74 to State Route 32.

All the local traffic along Old State Route 74 will need to use Mount Carmel- Tabasco Road.

Old State Route 74 will also be closed between Mount Carmel-Tabasco Road and Rust Lane/Aicholtz Road continuing until April 28.

The detour posted around the closure is to head east on Rust Lane/Aicholtz Road to Eastgate Blvd. north to Old State Route 74.

The residential traffic will be maintained in the closed area.

Work crews currently have Forest Trail Road closed from just south of Old State Route 74, this will continue until March 24.

Crews will be closely monitoring the traffic in the area and adjust the traffic signals as drivers get used to the closures and detours.

There are several closures and detours in the area, there will be signs posted.

Signs will be posted for the detours and modifications to access the local businesses.

All residential traffic will be maintained.

