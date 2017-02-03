School prank may have exaggerated bed bug threat at Western Hills

You may have seen images of a flyer posted all across the halls of Western Hills High School warning students to clear out their lockers so the school can terminate a wide-spread bed bug infestation. The schools says the fliers were a prank.

A spokeswoman with the district confirms there were bed bugs in the building, but says it was an isolated incident contained in one classroom.

“There was an isolated incident concerning one classroom and that room has been treated and the threat has been eliminated,” Janet Walsh, a spokeswoman with Cincinnati Public Schools said in a written statement Friday.

Signs posted in the classroom with the bedbug issue were copied by students and posted throughout the school, suggesting bed bugs have infested the entire building, according to Walsh.

Cincinnati ranks as the eight in Orkin’s ratings for cities with the most bed bugs. The study was based on number of treatments the company provided in metro areas between Dec. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2016.

Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Chicago hold the top of the list.

Orkin’s recommendations for combating bed bugs at home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check locations where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress seams and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames. “I like to inspect every week when I change the sheets to make sure I don’t have a visitor,” Harrison says.

Decrease clutter around your home to make bed bug inspections and detection much easier.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home.

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

