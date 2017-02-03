HOA backs down fining man for Marine Corps flag

A prior-service Marine threatened with hundreds of dollars in fines for flying his branch's signature flag is now allowed to keep the flag outside his Union, Kentucky home.

Scott Wallace posted a notice from Triple Crown Homeowners Association that he faced fines up to $500 for breaking the association's rules of flying a non-United States flag.

"Marine flag not permitted (US flag only), the warning read.

"This is what our country is coming to," Wallace wrote on his Facebook page. "I received a violation notice for having a Marine Corps flag on my garage flag pole."

Wallace added that since he can only be fined up to $500, he planned to pay the fine so he can continue flying the Marine's class globe and anchor flag on his garage.

After over 2,500 shares and nearly 2,000 comments on his post, Towne Properties, which manages Triple Crown, retracted the penalty and stated their board agreed any flag representing the nation can be flown so long as it is good shape. "The association manager has spoken with the board and it has been decided that any flag representing the United States is allowed to be flown in the community provided it is in good shape. As such, Mr. Wallace will be allowed to keep his flag displayed outside his home," a statement from the association read.

"In cases such as these Towne Properties is not in a position to change a community’s rules. We are hired by the board of directors to enforce the rules set by the board and take that responsibility to our homeowners very seriously."

Triple Crown declined FOX19 NOW's request for an interview.

Wallace did not anticipate that massive response of support he received on social media.

"I didn’t want any major attention i just wanted to fly my flag. I hope this lights a passion for people to help our veterans that need it most. My flag is insignificant compared to many others," the Marine said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.