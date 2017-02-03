Bowling Green officials: There was no massacre

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway drew a harsh wave of criticism after she made references to "the Bowling Green massacre" and fired at the "the media" for not covering it.

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program," Conway said on MSNBC's "Hardball" Thursday night. "After two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

The lack of coverage from major news agencies was due to the cited terror attack never happening.

City of Bowling Green Mayor, Bruce Wilkerson makes statement. See attached. pic.twitter.com/XKIK0rLMM7 — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) February 3, 2017

On Friday, the president's counselor cleaned up on Twitter, saying she had misspoken and insisted she was referring to the 2011 discover of two Iraqi men in Boiwling Green, Kentucky were detained by federal authorities.

"On @hardball @NBCNEWS @MSNBC I meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists," Conway tweeted Friday morning.

Both of the men admitted to attacking American soldiers in Iraq, one of their finger prints were discovered on a 2005 improvised explosive devise, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.

"While in 2011, two Iraq nationals living in Bowling Green were arrested for attempting to provide money and weapons to terrorists in Iraq, there was no massacre in Bowling Green," Kevin DeFebbo, Bowling Green's City Manager said in a written statement.

"I understand during a live interview how one can misspeak and we appreciate the clarification," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.