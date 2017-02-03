One dead after car crashes into Middletown mobile home

One person is dead after a car ran into a mobile home in Middletown Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 2800 block of Aspen Street in Riverside Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m.

According to Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli, Timothy Perkins, 52, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say Perkins traveled off the left side of the road and ran into a mobile home. His car's engine caught on fire.

Perkins was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. It is unclear what cause him to veer off the road. The incident remains under investigation.

