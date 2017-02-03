How to stream the Super Bowl live

This Sunday people across the country will be glued to the television for one of the biggest annual traditions in the United States -- the Super Bowl.

However, as more and more people cut the cord, they might need to get creative when it comes to how they watch the game.

Worry not cord-cutters or those without broadcast access -- FOX19 NOW and Fox Sports Go are here to help!

You can stream the game live via the Fox Sports Go app on your iPad, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast and more. (You can also use the NFL app if that doesn’t work.)

Viewers just need to download the Fox Sports Go app, or go to the Fox Sports website.

Take note, you’ll need to be on Wi-Fi. If you’re using mobile data, the stream will only work for Verizon Wireless customers.

Don’t forget, the game starts at 6:30pm Eastern Time on FOX19 NOW.

Tried the app and it’s still not working? Check out the Fox Sports Go FAQ page here.