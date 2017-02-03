Norwood man sentenced for roofing scam

A Norwood man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $104,000 in restitution for running a roofing scam that affected dozens of consumers in southwest Ohio.

David M. Nelson, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of insurance fraud.

According to investigators, Nelson scammed 24 homeowners in multiple counties within the greater Cincinnati area between 2014 and 2015. He contacted consumers at their homes, claimed their roofs were damaged, and encouraged them to file an insurance claim.

After accepting their insurance money, he failed to provide any services in return.

As part of the scheme, he also damaged consumers’ roofs to create the appearance of storm damage and provided false insurance claim information.

