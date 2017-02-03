Kings Island's newest wooden roller coaster inching closer to life

Construction on Kings Island’s new Mystic Timbers roller coaster continues to take shape.

Work has begun on building the mid-course tunnel section of the ride, station and shed with the standing of the last bents for the track expected to be completed next week.

Mystic Timbers is a custom-designed ride built for Kings Island by Great Coasters International, which recently designed the Gold Striker roller coaster at California’s Great America in Santa, Clara, CA.

Themed to an abandoned lumber company, the 109-foot-tall wooden coaster will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph with an intriguing mystery: What’s in the shed?

By the time workmen complete construction on the ride, they will have used approximately 330,000 board feet of southern yellow pine lumber; 30,000 pounds of nails; 88,000 bolts and washers and 5,500 cubic yards of concrete for the foundation.

Mystic Timbers makes its highly anticipated debut in the spring.

