Police: Woman shot at during attempted car robbery

Cincinnati Police are on the lookout for two women who they believe used a stolen car to steal another vehicle in Price Hill Friday night.

Police said one of the suspects was driving a stolen maroon Nissan Cube with a license plate of GSY 7107 when she got out and allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle.

An employee at the auto body shop noticed the other car, a Cadillac, moving, he pulled a gun and fired at her, police said.

"It was being serviced and it was… they were letting it warm up on the side lot and that's when it was taken," Sgt. Tom Coombs said.

Police said the employee came out and confronted the thieves before they flashed a weapon at him, then he fired back as they drove away in the stolen Cadillac.

"To protect himself he fired a shot as the vehicle was exiting the lot," Coombs said. "We're unsure if the person was struck. We know the vehicle was struck because it broke the window, but unsure if the driver was struck by the bullet."

The stolen Cadillac was found a little more than a mile drive away on Academy Avenue and police brought in the K9 unit to try and track down the suspects.

"The vehicle was located probably about 10 minutes after the initial call from the business came out and the vehicle… the Cadillac was found on Academy abandoned," Coombs said.

Police are still looking for the maroon Nissan Cube.

If you have any information or see the Nissan Cube, call 911.

