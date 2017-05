Authorities were investigating a bomb threat at a West Union Walmart Friday night.

According to police, a suspicious bookbag was found in the store. The bomb squad was been called to the scene.

The store, located on State Route 41, was evacuated.

Officials said a bomb-sniffing dog was brought in, but no threat was found.

The all-clear was given and then operations returned to normal.

No one was hurt.

