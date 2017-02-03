Strong cold front to bring active weather to the Tri-State next week

While the weekend will be quiet, things start to get interesting as we get into the work week. A significant warm up will be ongoing pushing high temperatures into the mid 50 on Monday and low 60s on Tuesday.



The rain currently looks to begin Monday afternoon as scattered light rain showers. Rain will intensify Monday night with just about everyone seeing moderate to heavy rain. We currently think the heaviest rain will fall during the afternoon on Tuesday when not just showers, but thunderstorms will be in the area.



As a cold front arrives in the area, temperatures will tumble Tuesday night. If moisture is able to linger behind the cold front, we’ll see rain transition to snow during the overnight hours. It doesn’t look like much snow at this time though and all isolated snow showers will likely end by Wednesday afternoon.



Things will be much colder once the front clears. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 30s and by Thursday we’ll be looking at the upper 20s.

