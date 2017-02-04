OSP: Driver flown to hospital after crashing truck into moving train

A medical helicopter responded to the scene of a crash involving a truck and a train in Carlisle Friday.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Fairview Drive near Union Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Paul Grierson, 52, of Carlisle, drove across the marked stop bar and then crashed into the closed railroad gate.

He then went past the flashing railroad crossing sign, before his truck hit a CSX train, according to investigators.

Grierson became trapped in this vehicle and had to be freed by the Carlisle Fire Department. He was then flown to Miami University Hospital in Dayton.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.