Retired Pierce Township K9, Razec, has died

A Clermont County community is mourning the loss of a retired police K9.

Razec died Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Pierce Township Police Department.

"Razec was a great officer with a very successful career. He will be deeply missed," reads the post.

The K9's human partner, Officer Jay Shaw, got Razec when he was just 9 weeks old. Police said he made his first arrest just hours into the job.

Razec also won four medals during the 37th annual Ohio Police and Fire Games.

He retired in 2015.

"Our condolences to Jay Shaw, his family, and the Pierce Township Ohio Police Department. RIP Hero!" said the post.

