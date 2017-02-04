Kemper Road reopens two days after water main break - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Kemper Road reopens two days after water main break

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Sharonville Police Department) (Sharonville Police Department)
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Kemper Road reopened Saturday afternoon following a large water main break.

The road was shutdown since 3 p.m. Thursday, when the break occurred between Chesterdale and Lippelman roads.

Sharonville Police confirmed that repairs have been made and Kemper Road is fully open. 

A Facebook user in the area recorded this video of the giant water main break: 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly