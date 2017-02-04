GOP official suggests 'another Kent State' to combat campus protests

Ohio National Guard troops firing tear gas to disperse crowd of students on May 4, 1970. (Provided, Kent State University)

A Republican Party official in Michigan suggested “another Kent State” to combat a string of protests on college campuses against right-wing speakers.

Marquette County GOP secretary Dan Adamini targeted student demonstrators on social media Thursday after violent protests erupted at University of California, Berkeley Wednesday night.

“I’m thinking another Kent State might be the only solution protest stopped after only one death,” Adamini wrote on Facebook Thursday. “They do it because they know there are no consequences yet.”

The Michigan Republican and host of the radio show “In the Right Mind” regularly bashes liberals on social media.

“Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullets stops a lot of thuggery,” Adamini tweeted Thursday.

After taking down the social media posts, Adamini tweeted an apology and referenced backlash he received, “ Taking a lot of heat for a very poorly worded tweet yesterday. Sorry folks, the intent was to try to stop the violence, not encourage more.”

In 1970 Ohio National Guard soldiers fired at unarmed students protesting America’s incursion into Cambodia. The troops killed four students and wounded nine others.

“This abhorrent post is in poor taste and trivializes a loss of life that still pains the Kent State community today,” a statement from Kent State read. “We invited the person who wrote this statement to tour our campus and our May 4 Visitors Center.”

The statement issued by the University on Saturday said they hope Adamini can “gain perspective” during a visit to the campus.

Students protesting campus speakers is nothing new. However, the national discussion on free speech at universities was elevated after an appearance by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled after an outburst of violent protests by students.

The protests prompted President Donald Trump to suggest stripping the school from federal funding.

"If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” the president tweeted Thursday.

Students at New York University protested conservative firebrand Gavin McInnes’ planned speech on Friday. According to McInnes, one protester pepper sprayed him.

In 2014, more than 4,000 UC Berkeley students signed a petition to cancel liberal talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher’s commencement speech amid his controversial views on Islam. However, there were no reports of protests turning violent.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.