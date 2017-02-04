Should tackling be taken out of youth football?

One New York Lawmaker is trying to tackle tackling in youth football.

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto has proposed a bill that would eliminate tackling in organized youth football for children under the age of 13.

While no similar bill has not been proposed in Ohio, there is a noticeable change in youth football in the buckeye state.

“Every year the numbers keep going up and up in each league that we have,” Flag Football Fanatics Regional Manager Patrick Walker said.

Flag Football Fanatics had between 100-150 kids signed up to play in 2010, now those numbers exceed 3,000 participants. In the last decade, concussions have continued to grow as a point of concern for athletes and their loved ones and Walker says flag football has become a transitional game for many athletes.

“It’s very important to know your kid if they’re ready or not,” Walker said. “There’s kids that are on a mature level that can do it, that have done it. Then there’s kids go out there and play and you can just tell they’re not ready.”

