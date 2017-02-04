Players host cake auction for local basketball coach fighting cancer

A community of supporters gathered this Saturday afternoon at Merwin Elementary School for a fundraiser to help Coach Steve Block.

They put their hands in the air, not to catch a basketball but to bid on some baked goodies.

"He's done so much for us. We want to do everything that we can for him, just return the favor. Best kind of person there is,” said basketball player

Luken Dalessandro.

Back in 2010, Block and his wife Jennifer were diagnosed with cancer just 63 days apart. Jennifer is now a cancer survivor, but Steve's tumor has progressed to a grade 4 Glioblastoma. He's undergone chemo and radiation over the years.

He may be fighting but he isn't fighting alone.

"He's stuck with us all the way through, not missing a game or a practice always supporting us,” said basketball player Ben Harris.

Coach's health forced him to quit his day job, but he's still coaching. Coaching youth in baseball, basketball and football for the Amelia youth league and basketball for the Milford Basketball Association.

"We play for him on a daily basis. We work hard for him on and off the court,” said Harris.

Right now, coach is being help by home hospice services, but his wife Jennifer tells FOX19 Now that they will not stop looking for a cure.

He's the coach being called loving and caring by his team, today that care and love returned.

Go here to help support the family through GoFundMe.

