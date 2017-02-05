Local scout troops collecting shoes for the needy on Sunday

Local Boy Scouts are collecting shoes on Sunday, to help the needy.

Packs, troops and crews in the Dan Beard Council will be participating in a community-wide “Good-Turn” by collecting used shoes at their church.

They are hoping to collect 25,000 pairs for Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization that distributes shoes to the less fortunate.

The shoes will then be distributed where they are needed most, from third-world nations to communities within the United States.

"An important aspect of the Scout Oath is that members will do their best to help other people at all times, "said Jeff Taylor at the Dan Beard Council. "The council-wide Soles4Souls project is a great way for our Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts to involve the community, and make a meaningful impact by helping people in need around the world."

You're asked to drop off lightly-used shoes on Sunday, February 5 at one of the locations listed below.

The Scout Achievement Center 10078 Reading Road, 45241 11:00am - 3:00pm

St. Thomas More Parish (East side), 800 Ohio Pike, 45245 11:00am - 2:00pm

Warren County Career Center (North side), 3525 N. St. Rt. 48, Lebanon, OH 45036 11:00am - 2:00pm

Newport Salvation Army (South side), 340 W. 10th St. 41071 11:00am - 2:00pm

Green Twp. Administration Bldg. (West side) 6303 Harrison Ave. 45247 11:00am - 2:00pm

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.