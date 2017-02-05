Programming note for '24' fans - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Programming note for '24' fans

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(FOX19 NOW) (FOX19 NOW)
FOX19 -

24: Legacy premieres Sunday night on FOX19 NOW.

The show is dependent on the length of the Super Bowl LI game that precedes it.  Please set your DVR accordingly - with at least 30+ minutes added to the end time.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly