21-year-old killed in Fayette County crash

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.Full Story >
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.Full Story >
A former Miami University officer is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, abduction and kidnapping.Full Story >
The first female commander at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is facing demotion after a bitter fight with her bosses over accusations of favoritism, retaliation and creating a hostile work environment.Full Story >
