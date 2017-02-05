21-year-old killed in Fayette County crash

A Bloomingburg man is dead following a crash northern Fayette County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Danville Rd.

Tyler Wrobel, 21, lost control of his car, leaving both sides of the road during the crash, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle then rolled several times.

Officials said Wrobel was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

