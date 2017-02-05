Roads can be dangerous on Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is a time when friends and family gather for the big game and that often includes alcohol.

Last year, 69 people were killed in drunk-driving related crashes on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Two of those fatalities were in Ohio.

Just getting caught with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher will end up costing about $10,000 after fines and court costs on average.

Incidents of intoxicated drivers can spike. Records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts show there were 17 DUI/OVI-related arrests during the Super Bowl in 2016. Statewide there were 50 arrests on game day, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While game day doesn’t match up to Halloween with 44 arrests, it beat out that year’s New Year’s Eve (11) and narrowly edged out Mardi Gras (16).

Tips from the Ohio Highway Patrol if you are hosting a Super Bowl party:

Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers before kick-off or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Only serve alcohol to guests over 21 years of age.

Be prepared for guests to spend the night if an alternative way home is not available.

If you are attending a Super Bowl party or watching at a sports bar or restaurant:

Designate your sober driver before the party begins and leave your car keys at home if you plan to drink.

If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you.

Take appropriate steps to prevent anyone from driving while impaired. Remember, Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against other impaired drivers.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.