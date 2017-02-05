Cannonballs for teen swimmer with cancer

Local Daytona swimmer, Kayne Finley recently started radiation treatment after being diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor that is inoperable because of the location.

Kanye is 17-years-old and just began radiation therapy. He is originally from Union, Kentucky but is trying to finish school in Florida. The swimmer came back home to be admitted for treatment at the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s kind of like even though I don’t reach out to a lot of people and say or have a lot of talks, it’s nice to know that people are there for you,” Kanye said. “So, if you are feeling bad or sick or sad you can reach out to, I mean, even strangers.”

Kayne’s disease is reminiscent of another local young athlete, Lauren Hill. She was a Mount St. Joseph University women’s basketball player that died at the age of 19 in April 2015.

A viral idea called #Cannonballs for Kanye spread the word on the teen’s rare condition.

The family set up a public fundraiser for Kanye. Over 400 people have donated so far.

Click here for the donation page.

