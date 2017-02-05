Sugar babies: Students turn to online dating to pay college debt

The cost of college is out of control, but some students have found a way to graduate debt free – all thanks to their “daddies.”

SeekingArangement.com is a site that matches students with “Sugar Daddies,” men who pay tuition in exchange for companionship. Of the site’s 7 million users, many are college women looking for help with student debts.

University of Cincinnati ranks 30th on the list of fastest growing sugar baby schools, according to Seeking Arrangement. 351 UC students are currently registered for the matchmaking service.

“Sugar babies” upload profiles to find mutually beneficial relationship with daddies. The average sugar baby allowance is about $2,400 a month.

20-year-old Vanessa, a sophomore at Cincinnati State, was an exotic dancer who struggled to make ends meet before she became a “Sugar Baby.” She’s had relationships with about 10 daddies, the longest being 9 months, she says.

“So he would pay for my school and we’d hang out… Sometimes he would hand me some cash and say ‘hey, go shopping,’” Vanessa said.

Vanessa insists the relationships are on “her terms” and that sex isn’t involved in the sugar daddy deal.

Sugar Daddy “Steve,” who wished to remain anonymous, said, in his case, sex is involved in the match. The 46-year-old divorced father says he’s been on the site for three years.

Steve says the sugar daddy life offers him companionship without the hassle of traditional dating.

Four other colleges in the Ohio region made the list of fastest growing sugar baby schools: Kent State University, Ohio State University, Ohio University and Bowling Green State University. See the entire list here.

