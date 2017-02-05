Sugar babies: Students turn to online dating to pay college debt

Police bust a 61-year-old woman for driving drunk after she chugged vanilla extract.Full Story >
Police bust a 61-year-old woman for driving drunk after she chugged vanilla extract.Full Story >
Police found and returned 70 stolen baby chicks to a Rhode Island farm thanks partly to the power of Facebook.Full Story >
Police found and returned 70 stolen baby chicks to a Rhode Island farm thanks partly to the power of Facebook.Full Story >
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.Full Story >
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.Full Story >
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.Full Story >
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.Full Story >
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.Full Story >
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.Full Story >