Evanger's issues recall after dog dies

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food is pulling specific lots of their Hunk of Beef product citing an "abundance of caution" due to potential Pentobarbital contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Pentobarbital can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea and in some extreme cases, death.

At least one dog died and another five sickened after eating Evanger's "Hunk of Beef," according to a report from Food Safety News.

The company distributed the recalled canned dog food to 15 states including Ohio.

Other states include: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Consumers can identify the recalled dog food by looking for 12-ounce cans that have these lot numbers:

1816E03HB

1816E04HB

1816E06HB

1816E07HB

1816E13HB

“All Evanger’s suppliers of meat products are USDA approved,” according to the recall notice. “This beef supplier provides us with beef chunks from cows that are slaughtered in a USDA facility. We continue to investigate how this substance entered our raw material supply."

