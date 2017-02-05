Pellet gun damages vehicles in Anderson Township

Residents and authorities in Anderson Township want to know who's been shooting vehicles with pellet guns around the area.

A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says four vehicles at an Audi dealership on Beechmont Avenue were damaged by pellet guns last week. The suspect left shattered windshields and a side window.

The culprit or culprits didn't stop there, authorities report that there were incidents on Forest and Asbury Roads in the overnight hours.

Logan Gumbert's van was also damaged with pellet bullets.

"My brother was coming home from work and he gets me and he's like your window is smashed. He looks down the side, he's like that weird because he can see through it,” said Gumbert.

Nothing was taken from Gumbert's van, but he says it was frustrating to see the damage. The part-time soccer coach and full-time University of Cincinnati student had to pay out of pocket for the repairs.

"It was like $250, for little panel window. So, I can only imagine what it was for the new Audi that they hit up,” said Gumbert.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.