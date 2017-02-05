Man accused of panhandling, forcing his way into church member's truck

A man accused of panhandling in Norwood is now accused of forcing his way into a church member's truck and demanding a ride.

The man, who police have identified as Edward Nance, allegedly goes to churches and to houses asking people for money.

Jon Atwood, the assistant pastor at Cameron Avenue Church of God, said that Nance showed up at the church during service one day and told them a story.

"Shows us a thermocouple from a water heater and says 'my water heater is broken. I need to fix it. I need seven dollars,'" Atwood said.

The assistant pastor at another church, Grace Church of God, said that Nance has shown up there a handful of times asking for cash.

Although church members have offered to help him in other ways, the church policy is that they do not give out money.

"Kind of got angry when we told him no, and he walked out, three times during service," Joe Foust, the assistant pastor, said. "He comes in and interrupts service."

Most recently, Foust said that Nance forced his way into a church member's pickup truck as the church member was leaving service.

The driver of that truck said that Nance opened the passenger side door, got inside and told him he needed a ride to Oakley.

The driver took Nance a short way, but then said that he told Nance he had to get out of the truck.

"That's scary for him and for other people," Atwood said.

No one has been harmed so far, but some churches are looking at installing security cameras, and some neighbors are considering adding alarm systems.

The pastors said that they hope Nance gets the help he really needs.

"It could be a very scary situation if he gets a little bit more aggressive, so hopefully something happens before then before he hurts himself or anybody else," Foust said.

Norwood Police said that they are aware of the situation and have been asking people to call them anytime these situations occur.



They said that they have already warned Nance several times and are continuing to investigate.



