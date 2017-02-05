Travel ban hits home for Cincinnati refugee family

Social media is abuzz over President Donald Trump's tweet condemning the actions of a federal appeals court that rejected an appeal to restore the travel ban on refugees and visa holders.

The Executive Order banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days. On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security continued its standard inspections of travelers coming into Cincinnati.

The President tweeted "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

The ban hits home for at least one Cincinnati family.

Tresor Kalala's wife and kids are in the Tri-State, but they are hoping to soon be reunited with his mother who, is living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Tresor Kalala is now living the American Dream. He has a safe place to call home where he can raise his family. It’s big contrast to 13-years ago, when he was trying to survive on the violent streets in the Congo.

"You just try to get out alive. Just try to make our life better," said Kalala.

He fled the country and eventually resettled in Cincinnati, where life has been better. His son, Albert Kalala is a track star at Withrow High School and was even featured on FOX19 last June after he won the National Championship for the high jump.

"It feels like powerful. I feel like us somebody who comes from nothing and they become champion. You feel like you're a person now,” said Kalala.

His life isn't picture perfect yet. He clings to the memory of his mother in a photograph, hoping she will soon rejoin their family in the U.S. after being apart for 13 years. "That's only my dream to see my mom one day," said Kalala.

A week ago that process became uncertain after the President signed an order to ban refugees for 120 days.

"I just hope to see her before she dies,” said Kalala. “Now it's becoming impossible in this world. It's very painful for me very painful."

Kelly Anchrum with Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio tells us that out of 65 million people displaced in the world, fewer than one percent have the opportunity like Tresor to be resettled.

"So many families are separated because of war and conflicts and to be able to see a family reunited all the generations reunited that would truly be a dream come true."

The Trump Administration says it will use "every legal means" to reinstate the President’s executive order on refugees and immigration. On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke out about how important the administration thinks the ban is for the safety of Americans.

"President Trump has made it clear he is going to put safety and security of the American people first and the executive order he signed suspending travel from countries that have been compromised by terrorists consistent with that objective and also in consistent with his powers as president of the united states of America both under the constitution and under statutory law," said the Vice President.

Kalala tells us that he hasn't received any notice on when his mother could arrive.

