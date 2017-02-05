Arson laws could change to target drug dealers

Ohio lawmakers are pushing for a change to state arson laws in an effort to go after drug dealers.

State House Bill 19, sponsored by Rep. Louis Blessing of Colerain Township, amends legal language of the Revised Code to include fires or explosions caused by someone making drugs.

The proposed amendment says that “No person, by means of fire or explosion, shall recklessly cause physical harm to a house, building, or other structure of the offender of another person, to a motor vehicle owned, leased, or used by the offender or another person, or to any other property of another person, while manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled substance.”

If passed, the amendment includes penalties that could end in a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the damage caused.

“If the value of the property or the amount of the physical harm involved is one thousand dollars or more,” the bill reads, “is a felony of the fourth degree.”

Rep. Blessing tells FOX19 NOW that this proposal came to be after he was approached by fire officials in Harrison after a meth lab ignited a home there.

