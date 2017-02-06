Few severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Light rain showers will begin during the late afternoon Monday and increase in coverage and intensity through the overnight hours. Lighter, scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but it’s Tuesday afternoon we’re most interested

in.



As a strong cold front approaches the area and with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, scattered thunderstorms are expected across the Tri-State. While most of these thunderstorms will not be severe, a few damaging wind gusts and small

hail cannot be ruled out. There does not appear to be a tornado threat at this time.



Scattered storms will exit the area during the early evening Tuesday and all remaining showers should come to an end during the overnight hours.



Because of the possibility of severe weather, we’re declaring Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. This is to let you know that you’ll want to monitor the weather closely on Tuesday. We’ll be bringing you the very latest on-air, online, and through custom push alerts sent by our meteorologists to the Fox 19 First Alert Weather app.



Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.