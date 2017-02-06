Police: Alcohol factor in crash that sent truck into dry cleaners, knocked out power

Alcohol is a factor in an overnight crash that sent a pickup truck into a telephone pole and business, knocking out power to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers, police said.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Green Township Police Sgt. Daniel Vath.

Power was knocked out to some 482 customers before it was mostly restored by 5:30 a.m., according to the utility's website.

Several nearby streets were closed. Muddy Creek Road remains blocked off in the area.

LOOK: Side of Parkway Cleaners in Green Twp. boarded up after a truck smashed into it overnight. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9yghBkS3Mz — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 6, 2017

Crews responded to the intersection of Muddy Creek Lane and Sylved Lane about 12:15 a.m. Monday after they received a report of a crash and a vehicle into a building, Vath said.

When they arrived, they found the telephone pole down and a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crashed through the side of Parkway Cleaners, 3684 Muddy Creek Rd.

The teen driver lost control of the truck as it traveled northbound on Sylved Lane, police said. The truck ran off the road at Muddy Creek, slammed into the pole and continued on through yard before crashing into the side of the laundromat/dry cleaners.

“We're still trying to make sense of it. I assume it’s going to be a pretty big ordeal to get this thing out,” Sgt. Vath said.

“There’s concrete pillars that are supposed to keep cars from hitting the building. The car went airborne, through the wall and then the back end of the car landed on one of those pillars.”

The teen driver, who is from Green Township admitted to drinking before he got behind the wheel, police said.

Charges are pending a blood test authorities said they expect will be taken at the hospital to detect the teen’s suspected level of intoxication.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the morning.

8 hours later, Muddy Creek is still closed. Duke Energy replacing damaged utility pole. Truck took out the bottom of it. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GYeVaEMYIJ — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 6, 2017

Replacement pole just arrived on the scene of Green Twp. crash. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5ucpAHahw4 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 6, 2017

NOW: Duke Energy crews on the scene of crash, repairing pole hit by truck. Crews boarding up side of laundromat. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0wXYsAmmbU — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 6, 2017

