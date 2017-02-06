Smash Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to Aronoff

The Tony-Award-winning smash musical "Hamilton" is coming to the Tri-State.

You can watch it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts as part of the 2018-2019 Fifth Third Broadway in Cincinnati series, organizers announced Monday morning.

They also unveiled the upcoming, 2017-2018 season. It includes another Tony-Award-winning musical, "Book of Mormon" and "Disney's Aladdin."

For tickets and pricing information, visit Broadway in Cincinnati's website.

Here's the complete lineup:

"Wicked" Sept. 13-Oct. 15, 2017

"Finding Neverland" Nov. 7-19, 2017

"A Christmas Story" Dec. 5-10, 2017

"Waitress" Jan. 9-21, 2018, 2018

"School of Rock - The Musical" Feb. 21-March 4, 2018

"The King and I" April 10-22, 2018

"Disney's Aladdin" May 29-June 10, 2018

"The Book of Mormon" July 31-Aug. 5, 2018

