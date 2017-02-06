Smash Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to Aronoff - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Smash Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to Aronoff

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Tony-Award-winning smash musical "Hamilton" is coming to the Tri-State.

You can watch it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts as part of the 2018-2019 Fifth Third Broadway in Cincinnati series, organizers announced Monday morning.

They also unveiled the upcoming, 2017-2018 season. It includes another Tony-Award-winning musical, "Book of Mormon" and "Disney's Aladdin."

For tickets and pricing information, visit Broadway in Cincinnati's website.

Here's the complete lineup:

  • "Wicked" Sept. 13-Oct. 15, 2017
  • "Finding Neverland" Nov. 7-19, 2017
  • "A Christmas Story" Dec. 5-10, 2017
  • "Waitress" Jan. 9-21, 2018, 2018
  • "School of Rock - The Musical" Feb. 21-March 4, 2018
  • "The King and I" April 10-22, 2018
  • "Disney's Aladdin" May 29-June 10, 2018
  • "The Book of Mormon" July 31-Aug. 5, 2018

