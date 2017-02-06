Semi fire slows NB I-71 in Verona

An overnight semi tractor-trailer fire is slowing northbound Interstate 71 near the Verona exit Monday morning, according to Boone County dispatchers.

One lane remains blocked until a wrecker clears the burned semi from the scene, they said.

Earlier Monday, crews were called when flames broke out on the highway between Verona and the I-71/75 split about 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The fire was put out while all lanes were blocked.

The fast lane reopened a short time later.

