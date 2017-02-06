Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts in February

Want a free Krispy Kreme doughnut? All you have to do is buy a cup a coffee during the month of February.

The chain promises the two new blends of coffee are "doughnut-worthy."

Now through February 28, customers who purchase any size of the new blends of coffee, "Smooth" or "Rich," will get a free original glazed doughnut.

"We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers' beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

