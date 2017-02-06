Black History Series: Little Africa

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center was named after the system used to help hundreds of enslaved people to freedom, many of whom were led to Cincinnati.

The systems most famous conductor was Abolitionist Harriet Tubman, she would make many stops along Kentucky and Ohio leading many people of African descent to freedom.

Carl Westmoreland, historian for the Freedom Center, knows all too well the journey of slaves to the Tri-State.

His life's work revolves around it. He was the first black man to serve on the National Trust for Historic Preservation board.

Web Xtra: Carl tells the story of Margaret Garner

Westmoreland said the Ohio River played a large role in transporting slaves and free people of color to Cincinnati.

Known as "The Banks" today, the area was mostly inhabited by African Americans who had escaped slavery.

The river brought in steamboat engines in the 1800s that would transport goods like cotton, sugar, tobacco and people.

"It was called 'Little Africa' because it was a point of entry for people of African descent who came to Cincinnati," said Westmoreland.

"Some of them were free and some of them were actually enslaved people who came up from New Orleans, Memphis, Kentucky."

A new life is what Cincinnati promised for so many who escaped the brutal slave states of the south, or so they thought.

At the same time in 'Little Africa,' the Irish community was growing and the competition for food and work led to bloody battles between blacks and the Irish.

"The reality is that black men who came here after having been enslaved in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana they were willing to work for a dollar a week because they had never made any money," Westmoreland said.

"That was in conflict with the salary needs and expectations of the Irish who were getting a dollar a day. They almost starved to death in Ireland, they come here with no land and no opportunities but they get here and they are beginning to get started and up appears black men also looking for work. And so, right here on this ground they were killing each other fighting for survival."

Westmoreland said the Ohio-Kentucky area on the fringes had some of the most important abolitionist in the world. White and black alike worked to help enslaved people escape to Canada to gain freedom.

This area also still holds painful memories like the existence of slave pens, thought to be burned and destroyed after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

Westmoreland discovered and curated what would be one of his largest accomplishments, a slave pen in Germantown, Kentucky, just 12 miles from Maysville.

The owner's name was John W Anderson.

"John W. Anderson was buying up black people just the way you buy up automobiles or tractors or anything of value and he would store them.”

Like human inventory, Anderson accumulated slaves and would force them to walk hundreds of miles to the slave market in Natchez, Mississippi.

Westmoreland worked for years to reconstruct the slave pen and transfer it here to Cincinnati. It's walls still hold vivid memories of the humans forced to remain here until they were sold.

"The men are defecating on each other, urinating on each other and the women’s job who were down here, as best they can was to keep the place clean," he said.

Westmoreland recounts the first time he discovered the slave pen and had taken his then-80-year-old mother to visit his new and painful discovery.

“She was in her mid-80s and she sat down and started to sing, 'Stoney the road we trod, bitter the chastening rod,'" he recalled.

"Water was just running and she said 'look at your daddy. He went to school 12 years at night to get to be an accountant and he is free.'”

All the reason, Westmoreland said, to continue to share the history.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.