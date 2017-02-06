Lady Gaga announces world tour dates - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Lady Gaga announces world tour dates

Just after her explosive Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga announced dates and stops for her new world tour.

Joanne World Tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

The superstar will not be coming to Cincinnati, but you can check out shows in Cleveland, Louisville or Indianapolis. 

Lady Gaga's Cleveland concert is set for August 23 at Quicken Loans Arena, with tickets on sale Feb. 13.

She will be at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville on Nov. 13 and at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 5. Tickets for those shows go on sale on Feb. 13.

You can purchase tickets here.

The tour supports her fifth studio album, Joanne.

