Lady Gaga announces world tour dates

After the rescue of a teenager who attempted suicide on Facebook, new efforts are emerging to reach out to people in need.

Suicide online: Facebook aims to save lives with new actions

Top African warlord Kony may never face justice as US, others bring manhunt to an end.

Facebook says it has deleted tens of thousands of accounts in Britain ahead of the June 8 general election in a drive to battle fake news.

Facebook says its researchers have found a new way to use artificial intelligence to translate material on its social network faster and more accurately.

Facebook says it found faster way to translate through AI

An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website.

Just after her explosive Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga announced dates and stops for her new world tour.

Joanne World Tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The superstar will not be coming to Cincinnati, but you can check out shows in Cleveland, Louisville or Indianapolis.

Lady Gaga's Cleveland concert is set for August 23 at Quicken Loans Arena, with tickets on sale Feb. 13.

She will be at the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville on Nov. 13 and at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Nov. 5. Tickets for those shows go on sale on Feb. 13.

You can purchase tickets here.

The tour supports her fifth studio album, Joanne.

