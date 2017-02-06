Police: Woman raped 4-year-old child

India Kirksey (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A 20-year-old woman is scheduled to face a judge Monday morning on charges she raped a 4-year-old child

India Kirksey of West Price Hill was arrested overnight and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 12:30 a.m.

According to court records, the alleged offense occurred on Jan. 4.

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint she gave them a taped confession.

