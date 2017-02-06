Police search for suspects in South Fairmount shooting

Cincinnati police said they are searching for suspects in a shooting early Monday.

A man was grazed in the back by a bullet at Harrison Avenue and Tremont Street about 8:30 a.m., said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

Two male suspects were seen running from the scene.

As many as 9 gunshots may have been fired, according to initial dispatches.

