911 call released from driver accused of hitting pedestrian on I-71/75

The 911 calls were released Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a car on a northern Kentucky highway last week. Investigators also released the name of the man killed.

Police identified the victim as Brian Patrick Marlin, 51. Officials said he was homeless in the Northern Kentucky area, previously living in Oregon and Oklahoma.

The suspected driver spoke with a dispatcher just minutes after the incident happened.

Witnesses said the victim's body was hanging out of the windshield for almost three miles before the driver pulled into a Speedway gas station off 5th Street for help Thursday morning.

A Speedway employee called 911, then handed the phone over to the driver accused of hitting the pedestrian. The driver identified himself as Mark Williams.

"I was coming down I-75, he was coming down the hill, before the 12th Street exit and this guy was crossing the interstate," he told the 911 dispatcher.

"Is he breathing?" the dispatcher asked.

"I don't think so," the driver said. "This guy looks like he's gotta be dead."

The investigation is ongoing.

