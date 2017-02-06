Cincinnati Dayton Road/North Main Street closed Monday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
MONROE, OH (FOX19) -

The construction of the NTE power plant in Middletown, is underway. It is not scheduled for completion until 2018.

Due to the continuing construction on the plant crews need to transport some very heavy equipment from the rail yard to the construction site.

According to city official’s crews they will be shutting down Cincinnati Dayton Road/North Main Street in Monroe tonight Monday, February 6,
from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

They will need to close both directions of North Main Street between Todhunter Road and North Garver Road.

To detour around the closure, Use Oxford State Road, to Yankee Road, to Todhunter Road, back to Yankee Road south to SR 63/Hamilton Lebanon Road to Cincinnati Dayton Road.

