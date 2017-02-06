Are hotel thermostats rigged?

Have you ever been uncomfortably hot or cold in a hotel room? You would think changing the thermostat would fix the problem, but that’s only if the thermostat really works.

The Wall Street Journal found that more than half of hotels set their thermostats to around 74 degrees, and even if you try to change it, the temperature won’t actually change.

Research finds most people are comfortable in a mid-seventies range, and keeping it preset saves the hotel energy costs and money.

There is an override button, but only hotel staff have access to that.

