Recipe: Out of Thyme Kitchen' s agnolotti with vodka sauce

Chef Jaime says it’s a great Valentine’s dish because each pasta has a "pinch" of love.

Out of Thyme Kitchen prepared Agnolotti with Vodka Sauce:

Ingredients:

1 batch egg pasta (see recipe below)

1 batch potato filling (see recipe below)

Flour/cornmeal

1 batch vodka sauce (see recipe below)

Make your pasta, and let it rest while you prepare the filling & sauce.

Roll out your pasta to a very thin sheet, cut the sheet into 12 inch rectangles (long side) and toss with flour, stack on top of each other while finishing dough.

Pipe or spoon your filling in a straight line, lengthwise, just below the halfway point. Fold the bottom edge over the filling, creating a “tube” like shape.

Wet your finger and run along this seam to seal. Fold the top edge over the bottom, again wetting your finger to seal the seam. Use the sides of your hands or your fingers to pinch the tube of pasta into equal sized sections, creating a seal between the pockets.

Use a wheel or knife to separate the sections.

Toss the agnolotti in flour or cornmeal and reserve.

Repeat until all the sheets/filling have been used. Cook right away or keep refrigerated or frozen. Cook the pasta pockets in salted boiling water for 2 minutes, remove and toss with sauce immediately.

Sprinkle with fresh Parmesan &/or fresh chopped herbs and enjoy!



Egg pasta:

1 ½ cup flour

2 large eggs

In a bowl, mix together the flour & egg, turn out onto a counter and knead, incorporating extra water & flour as needed to make a smooth, elastic dough.

Wrap in plastic and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Bring a large pot of water to a boil with a heavy hand of salt.

Roll out the dough and cut into 12 inch rectangles, toss with flour.

Potato Filling:

½ lb. Mashed Potatoes (from 1 russet potato, peeled, boiled, mashed plain)

3 oz Cream Cheese or Mascarpone (softened)

1 tbsp Basil Oil

Salt & Pepper

Mix the mashed potatoes with the cheese & oil, season with s&p, reserve until needed.

Vodka Sauce:

2 tbsp Butter

¼ cup White Onion (chopped)

2 tsp Garlic (minced)

1 tbsp Tomato Paste

¼ tsp Crushed Red Pepper

3 ½ cup Crushed Tomatoes

? cup Vodka

½ cup Heavy Cream

Melt butter in a sauté pan, add the onion and sauté for 3-5 minutes until onions are softened, but not browned.

Add the garlic, tomato paste, red pepper flakes and cook 1 minute more.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the crushed tomatoes & vodka, return to the heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Stir occasionally. Transfer to a blender if desired and put back in pan, adding cream, season to taste and use immediately or store in the fridge for 1 week or freeze up to 6 months.