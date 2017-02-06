State auditor: Village of Woodlawn is 'unauditable'

A Hamilton County village has bee placed on the "unauditable" list.

Auditor of State Dave Yost said Woodlawn has an incomplete bank reconciliations and financial records, including a lack of financial statements.

"Taxpayers are entitled to a complete financial picture of their local governments," Auditor Yost said. "I'm pleased to see the village's fiscal officer has already enlisted the help of my office's Local Government Services Section to restore the records to an auditable condition."

During a regular financial audit for Jan. 1, 2014- Dec. 31, 2015, the auditor's office said the condition of the village's financial records was not adequate to complete the audit.

In a letter to the village, the Auditor of State's office provided a list of records required to complete the audit.

The village has 90 days to revise its financial records and provide the necessary data.

Failure to do so could result in legal action, including issuing a subpoena to village officials to explain the condition of records, according to the state auditor's office. The attorney general could also file suit.

Woodlawn can be removed from the "unauditable" list once the audit is completed and released to the public.

