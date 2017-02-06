Chief: Boy rescued from Batesville apartment fire was home alone

A young boy was flown to the hospital following a fire at a downtown apartment building Monday.

Flames and smoke could be seen in the area of Pearl and Walnut streets after the fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m.

Batesville Fire Chief Tom Schutte confirmed that a young boy was found unconscious and not breathing in the lower level at the front of the building, but is now breathing on his own at the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The chief said it appeared the boy had been trying to escape.

Jimmy Long was inside his apartment when his friend asked him if he smelled smoke.

“When I did, that smoke come out of the light fixture so bad, that if you had 30, 45 seconds and you better be out of that building,” said Long.

Investigators are working to determine why the child was left alone.

The 5-alarm fire destroyed the apartment building.

The Red Cross is assisting the nine families displaced by the fire.

The City of Batesville has established a relief fund for the families.

Batesville’s mayor and residents said they are grateful for the help they’ve received.

“Batesville is not known to deal with stuff like this. Everybody that’s been here to help, very thankful. It’s a Godsend that there is so many people around to help,” said neighbor Kayla Willoughby.

Community members are being asked to drop off donations of cash and clothing by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Memorial Building, 132 S. Main Street. The city can be reached at (812) 933-6100 or after hours at (812) 363-3645.

“My prayers are with the individuals impacted by this tragedy," said Mayor Mike Bettice. "I am grateful to the many first responders from around the area who worked to limit the spread of the fire. The City’s focus right now is on the victims and I believe our community can rally together to help them get back on their feet.”

No word on a cause for the fire.

