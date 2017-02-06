Police: 1 shot in Westwood, 2 in custody

A man was shot, and two possible suspects were taken into custody Monday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

Officers who were called to the 2700 block of Montana Avenue about noon found a man shot in the upper body, according to Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His name and condition were not released.

Two possible suspects were taken into custody, Saunders said.

Further details were not released Monday or early Tuesday.

