UC rises, XU back in new top 25

A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.Full Story >
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.Full Story >
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.Full Story >
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.Full Story >
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.Full Story >
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.Full Story >
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.Full Story >
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.Full Story >
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.Full Story >
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.Full Story >