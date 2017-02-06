UC rises, XU back in new top 25

The UC basketball team rose four spots to 11th in Monday's new AP top 25 college basketball rankings.

It's the Bearcats' highest ranking this season and comes on the heels of a 14-game winning streak.

Xavier, after beating then 22nd ranked Creighton on the road Saturday, is back in the top 25 after d ropping from the rankings for the first time all season. The Musketeers are ranked 24th.

Both UC and Xavier are set to play ranked teams this week - with Xavier hosting 2nd ranked Villanova on Saturday and UC playing at 24th ranked SMU.

UK is 15th in the new rankings and Louisville is up to 4th.

