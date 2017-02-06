XU's Bluiett wins Big East player of week again

Xavier's Trevon Bluiett is the BIG EAST Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week.



Bluiett averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in addition to scoring decisive baskets in Xavier victories over Seton Hall and at Creighton. Bluiett scored 24 points, including the game-winning basket with 4.4 seconds left, in a 72-70 victory over Seton Hall this past Wednesday. On Saturday, Bluiett’s back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game put Xavier ahead to stay in an 82-80 win at Creighton. He finished the game with 16 points.



Bluiett ranks second in the BIG EAST Conference in scoring at 18.6 ppg., second in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6) and ninth in rebounding at 6.0 rpg.

This is Bluiett’s second BIG EAST Player of the Week honor this season and the fourth of his career. In addition, Bluiett has been named on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll four times this season.

Xavier, 17-6 overall and 7-3 in the BIG EAST, hosts DePaul on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.