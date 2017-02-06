Cincinnati Police issue critical missing person alert

The Cincinnati Police Department issued a critical missing adult alert Monday.

Sharon Peek, 61, was last seen Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the West End. Police said Peek has not taken her needed medication.

She's described as 5'9" and 167 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.