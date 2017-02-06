Miami U crime alert: student sexually assaulted on campus - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Miami U crime alert: student sexually assaulted on campus

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Miami University Police issued a campus crime alert Monday.

Officials said a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted in a room on McBride Hall. The incident is believed to have occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the crime alert, the victim knew the male student who attacked her.

Miami University Police are investigating.

No other information was released.

