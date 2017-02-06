Woman dead in Whitewater Township crash

One woman is dead following a crash in Hamilton County.

Police identified the woman as Lynisha Pate, 33, of Green Township.

Pate's vehicle was discovered Monday morning in a field off of I-275, near Kilby Road, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe Pate was traveling southbound on I-275 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle.

The crash appears to be alcohol related, according to Mike Robison with the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's traffic safety unit.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.