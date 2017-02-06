UC's Clark, Washington honored by AAC

UC forwards Gary Clark and Kyle Washington were named to the AAC weekly honor roll on Monday.

Clark averaged a double-double last week with 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in a pair of Cincinnati victories.

Clark registered his fifth double-double of the season Saturday with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks in Cincinnati’s 82-68 win over UConn. He had nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds in the 57-55 win at Tulsa on Wednesday.

Washington averaged a team-high 18.5 points and 8 rebounds last week.

Washington scored the most points in a game by a Bearcat this season, pouring in 27 on 11-of-18 shooting and a trio of threes in Cincinnati’s win over UConn.

Cincinnati moved up in both national polls released today, climbing to No. 11 in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls. It marks the Bearcats’ highest ranking this season in both listings.

UC has been listed in both polls 11 weeks this season, including each of the last 10.

